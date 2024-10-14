Some Columbia business owners look forward to more parking enforcement

As Columbia’s Public Works Department plans to increase parking enforcement downtown, local business owners are keeping an eye on how it might affect them.

Over recent years, Joe Chevalier, owner of Yellow Dog Bookshop, said he’s has seen the decline in parking enforcement.

“I don’t see nearly as many tickets as I used to when we opened 11 years ago,” Chevalier said. “There doesn’t seem to be the same attention to it.”

Chevalier said he supports efforts made to improve enforcement so his customers have somewhere to park. Similar to Chevalier, Tallulahs manager Elizabeth Wimmer said increased enforcement is a great idea. Wimmer said it’s hard to find a place for her to even park near her kitchen goods store, let alone her customers.

“We have people who will shop in our store,” Wimmer said. “Only if they drive by and happen to find a spot.”

While some shop owners look forward to increased parking enforcement, others say it’s not enough. Tom Cai, owner of ramen restaurant Hokkaido, said he wishes downtown Columbia would make it easier to park.

“No matter what, I think that downtown area, we needed some more parking space.” Cai said.

Since 2020, the Columbia Police Department had enforced public parking. However, the Columbia City Council moved parking oversight to the Public Works Department earlier this month. John Ogan, a Public Works spokesman, said downtown residents and visitors should expect a gradual increase in enforcement over the next few months.