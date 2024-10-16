USDA report: fun with trees can boost economic growth

A U.S. Department of Agriculture report has recommendations for growing state and local economies through better use of trees.

The report suggests that there’s more that states with significant forest land can do to help this growth, including focusing on sustainable tree growth practices and leveraging forests as spots for outdoor recreation.

One of the recommendations of the report is to “help communities understand opportunities to support or promote outdoor recreation to enable locally led plans.”

The report says there are many state and federal programs which states could tap into for funding to support their outdoor recreation spaces.

Mark Twain National Forest Public Affairs Officer Cody Norris says one economic driver that people don’t hear about as much is people who come to the forest to hunt and fish.

“They’re going and visiting local stores, they’re visiting local restaurants. Some people might have businesses that really cater to those individuals. So, there really is a lot of economic connection,” said Norris.

Norris says that a good way to get involved is to volunteer with some existing organizations, such as the Columbia Missouri Trail Association or Ozark Trail Association, especially for people who are interested in outdoor recreation.

“As people, we are a part of nature, and we find out more and more as the years go on just how important it is for people to get out in nature and connect with it,” said Norris.

The report lists many state and federal programs which could award money to sustainable forestry and agrotourism efforts.

