MU's Conley Ave. garage to be closed until at least fall 2025

University of Missouri officials now say a parking garage closed because of structural deficiencies won’t reopen until next academic year. The Conley Avenue Parking Structure was shuttered in August after cables meant to strengthen the concrete flooring were deemed unsafe.

“What happened was that we found that some of these tension cables had lost their tension. And when it loses tension it’s not as stable as it’s specced out to be," said MU spokesman Christopher Ave.

The school plans to spend $5.5 million to rehab the garage, with it opening again in the fall of 2025. Meanwhile, the University is currently reviewing a plan which would charge for parking based on demand. Ave said the Conley garage closure isn’t likely to impact those discussions, adding he doesn't believe the prolonged closure will mean there aren’t enough spots to go around.

“We have enough parking for everyone, but these other garages might be a little more full than they normally are," Ave said. "So give yourself a little more time when you’re heading somewhere and you need to park.”

After the 37-year old Conley garage closed in August, University officials subsequently conducted reviews of other garages on campus and did not find any similar issues.