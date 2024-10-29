Candidates discuss disability policy at Columbia voter forum

The 2024 Columbia Disability Issues Voter Forum took place at Boone County Family Resources last night, and candidates running for state legislature answered questions about their platforms – in regard to disability policy.

Every candidate running for five Missouri House districts that cover large swaths of Boone County, as well as Missouri Senate District 19, were present at the event and answered questions posed by Jacque Sample from the Columbia Disability Issues Coalition. An ASL interpreter was also present at the event.

All candidates agreed that the state needs more direct support professionals, who assist Missourians with intellectual and developmental disabilities. They disagreed on how to fund an expansion of services.

David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, is the incumbent for District 46 and is running unopposed. He said he believes that it’s lawmakers’ duty to fund personal caregivers.

“A bill similar to this came on the House floor to provide the funding,” Smith said. “The other side of the aisle did not want to fund an increase for people to help people with these issues. I said, ‘Look, our job is to help people that are vulnerable.’”

Candidates also discussed ways for Missouri to adhere to the Americans with Disabilities Act, voter ID and the possible impacts of charter schools.

Senate Bill 727 passed this year, which allows the opening of charter schools in Columbia.

Adrian Plank, D-Columbia, currently represents Missouri House District 47 and said that allowing charter schools would take away resources from public schools.

“My child was able to go to the state geography bee because he’s just that smart in some areas. In other areas, he needs accommodations,” Plank said. “How much potential are we leaving behind by fast-tracking children into larger classrooms?”

Republican John Potter is also running for the House District 47 seat and said implementing charter schools would not change anything that Columbia Public Schools has already established.

“It does take money from the school district when a kid does go to charter schools, but the school district also doesn't have to provide services to that student anymore,” Potter said.

Residents will have another opportunity to hear from local candidates at a forum being hosted by the Columbia chapter of the NAACP tonight.

Election Day is November 5th.