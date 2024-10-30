Library union optimistic for new executive director

The Daniel Boone Regional Library system is set to have a new executive director soon.

The final round of interviews is Wednesday night, according to a library system spokesperson. One member of the library union, Daniel Boone Regional Library Workers United, is optimistic about the new hire.

Rowan Walsh, who has worked at the Daniel Boone Regional Library for nine years, is a library assistant and the secretary treasurer for the library union. A contract between the library system and the union was solidified last December. Walsh is enthusiastic about the health insurance and family leave agreements that were reached through negotiation.

Throughout the executive director hiring process, which began in May, the union has been thoroughly involved, Walsh said. Union representatives thumbed through resumes, sat in on interviews, asked questions and eventually accompanied the two final candidates — Erin Magner and Robin Westphal — on visits to different library branches in mid-Missouri, Walsh said.

“We’re mostly pleased to have the opportunity to ask these questions, to be involved and for our candidates to understand that when they come to work for the library, they are working with our staff union. We are not going anywhere,” Walsh said.

The library assistant is hopeful about the relationship between the union and the soon-to-be executive director, especially given the success of the first contract agreement, which went into place on Jan. 1.

Next on the agenda for the union? Working with the new executive director to reach agreements smoothly and peacefully, with no hostility, Walsh said.

“We are hoping to see a good, healthy working relationship. And understanding that we are in this together — that we’re not necessarily one against the other, but we all work together. We all love our job. We love our library.”