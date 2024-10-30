Whooping cough on the rise in Missouri

Cases of whooping cough, or pertussis, are climbing back to pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and Mid-Missouri is no exception.

Experts point to declining vaccination rates as a key factor in the rise, warning that infants and young children are particularly vulnerable to the disease.

Community awareness is essential, similar to flu and RSV season, as early symptoms can be mistaken for common colds, delaying treatment and allowing the disease to spread.

In Boone County, 10 cases have been reported this year, with eight affecting children under eight years old. The disease poses a significant risk to those under 12 months, with at least one-third of infants with pertussis requiring hospitalization.

Dr. Amruta Padyhe, an infectious disease specialist at University of Missouri Health Care, explains that whooping cough can be challenging to identify early on.

“Symptoms of whooping cough can be very similar to those of other respiratory viruses and could be missed,” said Dr. Padyhe.

She adds that declining vaccination rates for routine childhood immunizations, including the DTaP shot for pertussis, may be fueling the rise in cases.

Local daycares are taking extra steps to keep facilities safe from respiratory illnesses. At Tiger Tots daycare in Columbia, owner Paul Prevo emphasizes the importance of consistency in hygiene, nutrition, and hydration.

“We have a strict protocol that we follow as far as keeping everything sanitized, instructing students in proper hand washing, making sure that all of our teachers wash their hands on a regular basis, and we do have hand sanitizer available when washing is not an option,” he said.

Prevo also mentioned the daycare's core value of structure, noting, “The kids know what the process is, and keeping them consistent in that, as well as the teachers having consistency, so that they recognize when a student may be starting to not feel as well.”

With flu season approaching and pertussis cases rising, health experts advise all parents to prioritize vaccinations for young children and pregnant women — as vaccination remains one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of contagious respiratory illnesses like whooping cough.