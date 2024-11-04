More city funds go to building Columbia shelter, resource center

Opportunity Campus – a comprehensive homeless shelter and resource center – has been granted more than $133,000 in additional funding for its construction by the Columbia City Council. This is in addition to the $3 million the project was granted in April.

The Voluntary Action Center is a nonprofit that provides financial assistance and basic needs to people in Boone County. It initially requested $3.8 million from the city to build Opportunity Campus.

The campus is meant to aid chronically unhoused adults as they search for stable housing. Among its intended services are daily meals, overnight accommodation and a medical center.

Rebeca Roesslet is the director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services. She said the additional funding can be put toward construction costs.

“Within the amendment, we do not give specific parameters as to what they are allowed to use the funds for,” Roesslet said.

The additional money was reallocated from two city projects that were meant to be funded by federal American Rescue Plan dollars but wouldn’t meet the timeline.

Two Columbia city councilmembers voted against the additional funding, including Councilor Lisa Meyer.

Meyer questioned the motion but, even after Roesslet addressed her concerns, Meyer said she didn't feel confident allocating the money. She emphasized that her decision did not have to do with the project itself.

Councilor Donald Waterman was the other dissenting vote.

