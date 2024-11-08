Local groups prepare to organize following racist text messages

Columbia-based groups are organizing after a slew of racist text messages targeted black people across the United States this week. Members of the groups fear the results of Tuesday’s presidential election gave the anonymous senders permission to spread hate.

Leaders of the Columbia Chapter of the NAACP, as well as the Missouri Baptist Association, will be meeting in the coming days to discuss the messages, which have now been received in at least 13 states since the election, including by several Black members of the Columbia community.

The texts, which vary in phrasing, include various racist ideas. Some include a reference to the incoming Donald Trump administration.

The NAACP’s Columbia chapter president, Mary Ratliff, said the timing of the texts is not a coincidence.

“It was always there,” Ratliff said. “It was just that this election they were able to bring it out with Donald Trump. They felt comfortable doing that because he can say whatever he wants to say and get away with it, so it doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

On Wednesday, University of Missouri officials confirmed at least one student had received one of the hateful texts and said the school is actively investigating the matter. Anyone who received one is asked to report it to MU’s Office of Institutional Equity.

The FBI and Federal Communications Commission also confirmed in statements to KBIA Friday that they are aware of the messages and are collaborating with local law enforcement agencies on their own investigation.

