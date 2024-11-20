Columbia Farmers Market open on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving

Columbia Farmers Market will be open the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, providing people a chance to get their fresh food closer to the holiday.

In addition to their typical Saturday market, the Columbia Farmers Market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Booneslick Heritage Farm will be a vendor at both markets. Matt Arthur, who owns the farm with his wife Laura Hudson, said they're excited about being a part of it.

“It’s a great season for it, it’s definitely mushroom season,” Arthur said. “It’s like, braises and soups and risotto and gravy season. So, mushrooms are always on the menu this year, so it’s like, absolutely we’ll be there.”

Kim Tennill, part-owner of Triple H Family Farms, is also looking forward to the Tuesday market.

“I’m hoping that we will have a good turnout,” Tennill said. “The weather’s going to be pretty cool on Saturday morning, so maybe some of those who don’t want to get out in those colder temperatures will wait for Tuesday to get their last-minute Thanksgiving shopping in.”

The market accepts SNAP benefits, and it will be closed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.