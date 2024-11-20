More than 500 Missourians' data leaked by Department of Mental Health

The personal data of more than 500 Missourians was leaked by the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

According to the department, the information was unintentionally emailed to 12 people involved with other state agencies and partner organizations. It was sent on Nov. 5th and included full names, Social Security numbers and department client numbers.

The department is sending notices to people whose information was leaked.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the department of mental health has given no further comment on the news release.

The department's website offers online HIPAA training materials and has a copy of its Notice of Privacy in English and Spanish. The notice has been effective since July 2020.

In addition to facility staff, employees and staff, the notice also applies to:



Health care professionals authorized to add to a patient's medical record

Volunteers who help patients while in the facility

All providers with Department of Mental Health contracts.