© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More than 500 Missourians' data leaked by Department of Mental Health

KBIA | By Kiana Fernandes
Published November 20, 2024 at 3:52 PM CST
The Missouri Department of Mental Health said the data was not read or used with ill intent.
Ümit Bulut
/
Unsplash
The department said individuals whose information has been leaked can place fraud alerts on their credit cards and freeze their credit.

The personal data of more than 500 Missourians was leaked by the Missouri Department of Mental Health.

According to the department, the information was unintentionally emailed to 12 people involved with other state agencies and partner organizations. It was sent on Nov. 5th and included full names, Social Security numbers and department client numbers.

The department is sending notices to people whose information was leaked.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the department of mental health has given no further comment on the news release.

The department's website offers online HIPAA training materials and has a copy of its Notice of Privacy in English and Spanish. The notice has been effective since July 2020.

In addition to facility staff, employees and staff, the notice also applies to:

  • Health care professionals authorized to add to a patient's medical record
  • Volunteers who help patients while in the facility
  • All providers with Department of Mental Health contracts.

Cybersecurity has been a concern in the United States for decades. In a recent FBI report, more than 8,000 cybersecurity complaints were filed by Missourians last year, and $123.4 million were lost.
Tags
KBIA News missouri department of mental healthcyber securitydata breachTop StoriesHealth
Kiana Fernandes
Kiana Fernandes is a graduate student at the Missouri School of Journalism.
See stories by Kiana Fernandes
Related Content