Breaking: CPS Superintendent Brian Yearwood Steps Down

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.):

Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark says outgoing Superintendent Brian Yearwood is not available for comment about his departure. Former Superintendent Chris Belcher, who's set to take over on an interim basis, did not immediately return a call Friday afternoon. Belcher has been teaching in the University of Missouri's superintendent and principal certification program within the school's Education Leadership and Policy Analysis department. He retired Sept. 1 but retains adjunct status, MU spokesman Travis Zimpfer said.

Calls on Friday afternoon to School Board members were not immediately returned or were directed to district spokesperson Baumstark. She pointed to the information provided in the district's announcement.

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.):

Brian Yearwood is retiring as superintendent of Columbia Public Schools effective Dec. 31, according to a news release from Columbia Public Schools.

According to the release, he is transitioning from the role starting Friday.

Former district Superintendent Chris Belcher has been named as interim for the remainder of the school year. He oversaw the district from 2009 to 2014.

Yearwood came from Texas in 2021 to oversee the district. He will "step away to return to Texas to explore opportunities closer to family," he said in a note to district employees and families included in the release.

The district said they are confident in being able to support a smooth transition and to maintain the high standards the community “expects and deserves.”

Yearwood’s note extended thanks to the Columbia School Board for its trust and support. He said he will remain committed to collaborating with the School Board to keep the district on track.

“As I prepare to transition from this role, my focus will remain on serving the needs of the district, offering my full support to the incoming leadership, and contributing to the stability and progress that Columbia Public Schools deserves,” Yearwood said. “I am confident that this district will continue to flourish.”

Yearwood said he will continue to be the district’s staunchest advocate from afar.

“Thank you for allowing me to serve this incredible district,” Yearwood said in his note. “It has been a privilege beyond measure, and I look forward to seeing all the bright futures that Columbia Public Schools will continue to shape.”

Yearwood took on the role of superintendent in July 2021, following Peter Stiepleman, who succeeded Belcher in 2014.

Yearwood came to the district from Manor, Texas, northeast of Austin, where he served as chief operations officer at Manor Independent School District. He also presided over Manor's COVID-19 reopening task force.

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Yearwood made history as the district’s first immigrant superintendent, according to reporting from the Columbia Daily Tribune. He was also the district’s second Black superintendent.

Yearwood received his bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in educational leadership from Texas Tech University. In some 30 years working in education, Yearwood has served as a coach, science teacher, principal, professor, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

Before he started as superintendent, Yearwood said he would prioritize student success and value quality relationships with parents, staff and community members.

After he was hired, Helen Wade, then the Columbia School Board president, said the School Board was “excited about his energy and optimism” and believed Yearwood would give the district “110%.”

In February, the board extended Yearwood’s contract until June 2027. In April, the board approved a 5.5% raise for the 2024-2025 school year, bringing his salary to $261,640.

During his tenure with the district, Yearwood has navigated the post-COVID-19 landscape, oversaw redistricting with the construction of new additions and a new elementary school and focused on improving students’ performance in math and English.

