Tisya Cooke: "I'm still loved by the people around me."

Tisya Cooke is a Jewish transgender woman. She’s actively involved in her synagogue and spoke about carving out space for queer people in Judaism.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Tisya Cooke: I grew up reading Torah. I grew up going to Hebrew school.

To this day, I still do tutoring, and I do a lot of volunteering and activism within the Jewish community while also trying to actively wrap my head around religion and this feeling that a god can hate anyone – especially a group of queer people just because they are queer.

A couple of weeks ago, we had the Parashat Achrei Mot, which is the Parsha that specifically talks about “a man shall not lie with a man as he would a woman for this is an abhorrence.”

And I've given, at this point now, including this last time, three different devars, or sermons, about the topic.

And I think what I've realized is that particular phrasing – even if it no longer hurts me the way that it did the first time I read it – has been used for 1000s of years to persecute and ostracize individuals purely based on who they are.

I think now I'm very much at a place where I know it's coming, and so, I'm not surprised by it, necessarily, but it still feels like a dagger every single time.

There's no great way of talking about it and trying to say that, “Oh, we as a society have moved on, so therefore it's not important.” It still is written in every single Torah, in every single Chumash, the English translation of it, to this day,

And again, it's cited by not only Jews but Christians and other groups as the reason why we must hate queer people.

And so, even if we as a society have tried to move on from it, we have to be able to look at it and say that's f**ked up.

And so, it is still very much a deep sense of pain every single time.

I've been very blessed and very happy to be surrounded by not only the rabbi, but quite a few friends who are queer, and when recently we had Passover – I had friends over for the Passover Seder, and we just had fun for four hours.

You cook a meal for your friends, you talk Torah with your friends, during Yom Kippur you starve yourself for almost two days with your friends.

And even when you hangry and kind of a b**ch towards the end of it, you're still having these fun moments with the people you care about.

And the other nice thing is to this day – because I have such a large family – every time I get a text from my family, whether it's talking about something that we have planned coming up, or just talking about nieces and nephews being idiots, because nieces and nephews are like that, it's this moment of just I'm still a part of this. I'm still loved by the people around me.