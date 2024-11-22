© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Alphabet Soup
What radical courage does it take to love in the face of hate? Through portraiture and personal narratives highlighting joy, belonging, found family and meaningful romantic and platonic relationships, KBIA’s Alphabet Soup challenges the notion that Missouri’s LGBTQ+ community is a monolith.Tucked away within the amalgamation of letters that makes up the LGBTQ+ community and the complex identities each represents is joy: rebellious, resistant, radiant. If you have a story you would like to share, visit https://tinyurl.com/LGBTQJoy or contact news@kbia.org.Created by Bailey Stover.

Tisya Cooke: "I'm still loved by the people around me."

KBIA | By Reporter & Photographer: Bailey Stover, Producer: Alex Cox, Photo Editor: Nick Sheaffer
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:54 PM CST
Tisya Cooke, who is a Jewish, bisexual, transgender woman, stands near the bimah on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Columbia. Cooke said she grew up Jewish attending Hebrew school and reading the Torah. Although she is still highly involved with her local synagogue, Cooke said she is agnostic and recognizes that community can be beautiful and doesn’t need to be “driven by a god or a god-like figure.” “I feel confident wearing a dress whenever I want. I feel confident throwing lipstick on whenever I want. I feel loved by my friends, and I feel loved by my community. And I love that I can show up to synagogue one day wearing a jumpsuit that says “Gay All Day,” and the next day showing up in just a T-shirt and jeans,” Cooke said. “And really, for me, it's just about how I'm personally feeling. I've never felt a pressure to necessarily perform my queerness for anyone—certainly not to prove my queerness to anyone. And so I think taking that pressure off of myself has allowed me to feel again that queer joy just within my daily life, regardless of how I visually look on the outside.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Tisya Cooke is a Jewish transgender woman. She’s actively involved in her synagogue and spoke about carving out space for queer people in Judaism.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Tisya Cooke: I grew up reading Torah. I grew up going to Hebrew school.

To this day, I still do tutoring, and I do a lot of volunteering and activism within the Jewish community while also trying to actively wrap my head around religion and this feeling that a god can hate anyone – especially a group of queer people just because they are queer.

A couple of weeks ago, we had the Parashat Achrei Mot, which is the Parsha that specifically talks about “a man shall not lie with a man as he would a woman for this is an abhorrence.”

And I've given, at this point now, including this last time, three different devars, or sermons, about the topic.

And I think what I've realized is that particular phrasing – even if it no longer hurts me the way that it did the first time I read it – has been used for 1000s of years to persecute and ostracize individuals purely based on who they are.

"That particular phrasing – even if it no longer hurts me the way that it did the first time I read it – has been used for 1000s of years to persecute and ostracize individuals purely based on who they are."
Tisya Cooke

I think now I'm very much at a place where I know it's coming, and so, I'm not surprised by it, necessarily, but it still feels like a dagger every single time.

There's no great way of talking about it and trying to say that, “Oh, we as a society have moved on, so therefore it's not important.” It still is written in every single Torah, in every single Chumash, the English translation of it, to this day,

And again, it's cited by not only Jews but Christians and other groups as the reason why we must hate queer people.

And so, even if we as a society have tried to move on from it, we have to be able to look at it and say that's f**ked up.

And so, it is still very much a deep sense of pain every single time.

I've been very blessed and very happy to be surrounded by not only the rabbi, but quite a few friends who are queer, and when recently we had Passover – I had friends over for the Passover Seder, and we just had fun for four hours.

You cook a meal for your friends, you talk Torah with your friends, during Yom Kippur you starve yourself for almost two days with your friends.

And even when you hangry and kind of a b**ch towards the end of it, you're still having these fun moments with the people you care about.

And the other nice thing is to this day – because I have such a large family – every time I get a text from my family, whether it's talking about something that we have planned coming up, or just talking about nieces and nephews being idiots, because nieces and nephews are like that, it's this moment of just I'm still a part of this. I'm still loved by the people around me.

Tisya Cooke wears her tallit and shows her tattoo while standing near the bimah on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, at Congregation Beth Shalom in Columbia. Cooke said she has worn this tallit, which is from Ethiopia, to nearly every service since she received it as a bar mitzvah present, and carries it in the case her mom knitted for her. Her tattoo is a memorial for her sister, Rachyl, who passed away in 2019. Cooke said the Hebrew word “mishpacha” in her tattoo means “family,” and the sunflower represents her childhood growing up in Georgia. “When I came out to my family as trans, the conversation wasn't, Oh, are you trans? What's going on?’ I was sitting down having a cup of coffee on my mom's porch. And she comes outside, and she asks me my pronouns, which to me, I wasn't ready to have that conversation. I wasn't really mentally prepared to be in that space,” Cooke said. “But it felt right to be able to address it with her. And, I think that even though my mom and I don't live quite as close as we used to be, my mom has definitely been my anchor throughout my life, both in religion and in my queer life.”
Bailey Stover/KBIA
Tags
KBIA News LGBTQIA+Top StoriesjudaismJewish
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
See stories by Bailey Stover
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a Junior in the Missouri School of Journalism. They're a reporter and producer for KBIA.
See stories by Alex Cox
Nick Sheaffer
Nick Sheaffer is the photo editor for KBIA's Alphabet Soup. He graduated with a Bachelor's in Journalism from the University of Missouri in May 2024.
See stories by Nick Sheaffer
