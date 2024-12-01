Laura Borghard & Kristie Douglas: "We were so just enamored with each other at the beginning, and we still are."

Wives Laura Borghard and Kristie Douglas have a large, blended family – with four sons between the ages of 10 and 25 and a relatively new grandbaby. They’ve been married since 2020, and they spoke about the origins of their love.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Laura Borghard: Before we had told our kids that we were dating – Kristie works right up the street, like, on my way home. I lived in this house, and she was working up the street.

And we would like I would drive home, and I would stop at her work.

Laughter

Laura Borghard: Just so we could like, see each other, and like, and, you know, the kids would be in the car, and I would, you know, like jump out, and I'd be like, “Okay, I'll be right back.”

Laughter

And, you know, like that – that we wanted so much to just put our eyes on each other for 30 seconds. We were so just enamored with each other at the beginning, and we still are maybe.

"You just did everything to make this feel like our home, not your home, and you just made everything easy."

To have those little snippets of, like, just sneaking away, stealing a little, little hug and a little – I don't know. I just –

That you wanted me to stop, and I wanted to stop. I wanted to be around you all the time.

Kristie Douglas: I think, for me, I knew that I was in love and that you were a keeper when we moved in together, probably around that time.

You just did everything to make this feel like our home, not your home, and you just made everything easy.

And after we told the kids, I just knew, I was like – because we wouldn't have told the kids if we didn't, if we weren't for sure –

Laura Borghard: Yeah.

Kristie Douglas: – that we were in it for the long haul. We wouldn't have told the kids and once we decided to tell the kids and tell – me, tell my mom and dad, I knew. I knew.

Laura Borghard: It's kind of fun to think about all those beginnings.

Kristie Douglas: Yeah. I was so afraid to tell my parents, like I said – I just internalized it, I thought too much about it, and it was, you know, they were just, you know, they laughed at me.

Laura Borghard: Yeah.

Kristie Douglas: When they found out that I was struggling so bad. They were like, “Why?”

Bailey Stover/KBIA Wives Kristie Douglas and Laura Borghardt hold hands showing their matching bracelets and matching tattoos on Monday, March 25, 2024, at their home in Columbia. Borghardt got the bracelets, which have the coordinate location of their first date at Tellers, for them as a Christmas present. “I hope that people get from our story that if you're open to finding love and don't discriminate, you can find it. If I wouldn't have been open to dating women, I would have never found Laura,” Douglas said. “Love can be found anywhere and everywhere. And also, I would like people to get that we are an example of two imperfect people. But, we make it work because—I believe because of how different we are. I think we balance each other. Our differences balance each other in a good way.”

Laura Borghard: And, of course, like, it's not all rainbows and unicorns.

Kristie Douglas: No.

Laura Borghard: But we figure it out.

Kristie Douglas: That's right. Because we're a team.

Laura Borghard: Because we are a team.

Laughter

Kristie Douglas: I'm the coach. Head coach.

Laura Borghard: Yes, you are the head coach.

Kristie Douglas: Thank you –

Laura Borghard: Oh, my gosh.

Kristie Douglas: Assistant.

Laughter

Laura Borghard: We coached our son's fourth grade team –

Kristie Douglas: I told you we were a basketball family

Laura Borghard: and I was like, “You have to coach. You have to be the head coach, because I am not the head coach.”

Laughter

Laura Borghard: We had a – it was an interesting time. I don't think I'm going to talk her into doing it again.

Kristie Douglas: Thank you.

Laura Borghard: But I, we did a good job.

Kristie Douglas: I know we did.