Local nonprofits work together to provide diapers amid rising costs

KBIA | By Evan Holden
Published December 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
The Food Bank Market in Columbia offers Boone County residents a more typical grocery shopping-like experience while receiving food assistance.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
The Food Bank Market in Columbia offers Boone County residents a more typical grocery shopping-like experience while receiving food assistance.

There will be a small diaper distribution event Wednesday, December 4 at the Food Bank Market on Business Loop 70. Diapers will be available from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. for Boone County residents.

Rising costs at the grocery store are causing some parents to choose between paying for food or diapers.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 47% of U.S. families are having difficulties affording diapers, which can lead to higher rates of depression and anxiety.

Diapers are also designated as “luxury items” in Missouri, which means they are subject to a state sales tax of 4.225%, while other necessities are taxed at just 1.225%.

Katie Adkins, the Director of Strategic Communications for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri, said they want to provide people with essentials – beyond just food.

“We know we serve a lot of families at the market,” Adkins said, “Diapers are an item that people frequently request and we’re able to connect folks with partner agencies that do those distributions like First Chance for Children when we don’t have any diapers on our shopping floor.”

She said they sometimes get diapers as donations, which they then distribute to their shoppers.

Verena Wilkerson, the diaper bank coordinator at Columbia’s First Chance for Children, said they often work with other community organizations to ensure that as many people as possible can access diapers, especially those outside city limits.

“Those counties that don’t have any diaper resources at all. It’s important for those rural counties,” Wilkerson said, “Those families to be able to know there are places they can go in their towns and receive diapers like it's crucial.”
Evan Holden
Evan is a sophomore studying journalism at the University of Missouri.
