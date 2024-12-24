14-year-old Em: "I came out to my whole class as a group announcement in fifth grade. It was a little bit strange."

Em is a 14-year-old pansexual teen who has known she was queer from a young age. She spoke about coming out as a young person and the support of her family.

Alphabet Soup shares LGBTQ+ Missourians’ stories through portraiture and personal narratives.

Em Winter: So, my story kind of starts when I was eight-ish. Peak pandemic, and so, my mom's – one of my mom's best friends was doing a class about the Black Lives Matter movement, women's suffrage movements, and during that, she was like, “What is one thing like about you that no one else knows?”

And I was like, “Well, I'm bi,” and she was like, “Oh, okay!”

Laughter

And so, she and my brother were the first person that ever found out.

And I waited almost two years to tell my dad. I was terrified to tell my dad. I don't know why I was so scared to tell my dad because he's not, like, homophobic or anything. I don't know why I was so scared to tell him, but yeah –

And then, so, two years later, I told him, and I was like, “Oh yeah, and my girlfriend – “

"I definitely think my relationship with my parents have just gotten stronger, if anything."

I was like, “Should not have said that. Your dad knows you're gay now. Nooo.”

And he was like, “your girlfriend? Question mark.” And I was like, “Oh yeah, I'm pan,” and he was like, “Cool, good to know.”

I don't know how he hadn't figured that out because my favorite things in the world were cats and rainbows. So, I don't know how he hadn't figured it out by now – especially from the pride flag in my room.

So, to know at a young age was definitely difficult because my classmates, like, didn't even know what gay meant.

So like, when I came out, I thought I had to come out to everyone, or else I wasn't actually gay. I don't know why I thought that, but I thought that.

So, I came out to, like, my whole class as a group announcement in fifth grade. But it’s okay – it was a little bit strange,

But no one else my age – except for, I mean, obviously my girlfriend at the time – “Girlfriend. Quotes” – but I feel like it was that way because my parents raised me in a no question is a dumb question house.

And I felt that that really helped my upbringing a lot, and helped shape my identity at a young age, for sure.

My relationship with my mom has gotten stronger.

Bailey Stover/KBIA LEFT: Em holds her Funshine Bear, a Sunshine Care Bear, which she said represents her relationship with her mom on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at her home in Columbia. Em said she and her mom have become closer since she came out. “Me and my mom have always been closer than me and my dad,” Em said. “Me and my dad have a great relationship, don't get me wrong, but me and my mom are closer.” RIGHT: Em holds a small, dragon-like object, which was a gift from their boyfriend, on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at her home in Columbia. “For me, my partner is very much a safe place for me, and we have gone through everything together,” Em said. “I know a lot of people that are like, ‘Teens shouldn't date because it's not like actual love.’ And I feel like that is so dumb because I genuinely think that love can happen at our age.”

She – one of my favorite stories to tell about my mom is after I came out, we were in the car, and she just – we were being quiet, and it was really awkward and whatever, and she just randomly says, “You know, before you were born, I wished my kids would be gay.”

And I said, “I mean, your wish is my command, Mom.” That's exactly what I told her, and that's exactly what she said to me, and I was like, “but why?”

And she was like, “Well, I want them to have a safe home where they that I know that they'll be, like, treated well and not treated poorly because of who they are or who they love.”

And I was like, ”That is so beautiful,” and so, that was – that's like, my favorite quote from my mom ever. I use it all the time.

But I definitely think my relationship with my parents have just gotten stronger, if anything.