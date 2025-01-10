Another snowstorm for mid-Missouri

All major highways from I-70 to the southern and eastern borders of the state were completely snow-covered Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is advising drivers to delay travel if possible.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting a few crashes on I-70 between Columbia and Kansas City in Lafayette and Saline Counties, resulting in delays. Route UU and Route O, both west of Columbia, are closed due to winter weather.

The morning flight from Columbia Regional Airport to Dallas has been cancelled, in some part because Dallas is also dealing with severe weather. The morning flight to Chicago is delayed due to the snow.

Around 5:30 this morning Columbia Public Schools changed from a delay to a full closure. Other area districts that have closed or moved to e-learning today include Jefferson City, Fulton, Moberly, Mexico, and Columbia Independent School. Kirksville schools will open late.