© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another snowstorm for mid-Missouri

KBIA | By Stan Jastrzebski ,
Jana Rose Schleis
Published January 10, 2025 at 7:40 AM CST
A close-up low shot of a snowy downtown Columbia street. Tires tracks are visible in the snow. Cars parked along each side of the street are covered in snow.
Jana Rose Schleis/KBIA
Columbia's roads - many still snow-covered from the weekend - received another blanket of snow Thursday night and Friday morning.

All major highways from I-70 to the southern and eastern borders of the state were completely snow-covered Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is advising drivers to delay travel if possible.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is reporting a few crashes on I-70 between Columbia and Kansas City in Lafayette and Saline Counties, resulting in delays. Route UU and Route O, both west of Columbia, are closed due to winter weather.

The morning flight from Columbia Regional Airport to Dallas has been cancelled, in some part because Dallas is also dealing with severe weather. The morning flight to Chicago is delayed due to the snow.

Around 5:30 this morning Columbia Public Schools changed from a delay to a full closure. Other area districts that have closed or moved to e-learning today include Jefferson City, Fulton, Moberly, Mexico, and Columbia Independent School. Kirksville schools will open late.
Tags
KBIA News snowstormtrafficroad closuresTop StoriesTop Stories
Stan Jastrzebski
Stan Jastrzebski is KBIA's News Director, and an Assistant Professor of Practice in the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He's served as News Director at four NPR member stations, and has contributed work to Morning Edition, All Things Considered and Marketplace, as well as the PBS NewsHour. His scholarly work has appeared in such scientific journals as Journalism, Electronic News and Journalism Practice.
See stories by Stan Jastrzebski
Jana Rose Schleis
Jana Rose Schleis is a News Producer at KBIA.
See stories by Jana Rose Schleis