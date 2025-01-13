Cattle herds susceptible to cold weather

As winter weather blankets much of the Midwest, livestock experts are reminding farmers and ranchers to pay special attention to cattle kept outdoors.

Chloe Collins is a Dairy Field Specialist for University of Missouri Extension and said due to their body mass and haircoats, cows are much better at fending off the cold than humans. But when temperatures drop to around 20 degrees, cattle and especially young calves become susceptible to frostbite — specifically on vulnerable areas including ears, tails and udders.

Herds kept outdoors may be at risk of cold stress, which can cause livestock to lose their appetites, ultimately reducing milk production and growth.

“When we start adding in wind and different elements like precipitation, snow, they definitely start feeling that stress,” Collins said.

In the last week, heavy snow and ice have impacted livestock-producing states including Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas.

Chloe Collins/MU Extension Cows are much better at fending off the cold than humans, but when temperatures drop to around 20 degrees, cattle and especially young calves become susceptible to frostbite.

Elizabeth Picking is a University of Missouri Extension Livestock Field Specialist and said cows in cold weather states are often physically more prepared to withstand frigid conditions.

“Those animals are also going to grow a decent hair coat and so that helps the more northern farmers out,” she said. “I would expect to see more issues for the folks that are hit with this further south.”

Collins and Picking recommend farmers and ranchers bring their herds inside if possible during cold weather, or move them to areas with a windbreak — such as a row of trees or bales. Dry bedding can also help cattle stay warm during snowstorms.

Collins said dairy cows generally have less body fat compared to beef cattle, making them more susceptible to the health impacts of cold weather.

“We may want to make sure those dairy cows are kind of — I wouldn't say like babied — but maybe a little bit more attention is put to them first,” she said. “Our beef ladies are going to be a little bit more hardier.”