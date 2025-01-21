Burrell Behavioral Health buys former Rainbow House location

Burrell Behavioral Health and its parent company, Brightli, now owns the former site of Rainbow House in north Columbia, according to a news release Tuesday.

The property on Towne Drive is just under 1.5 acres and has an 18,000-square foot building. That building, according to the release, will be redeveloped into a residential facility for people getting treatment for behavioral health.

“[The new facility is] appropriate for people who can tolerate regular interaction with their peers, but maybe have significant difficulties with activities of daily living,” Burrell Behavioral Health Vice President of Integrated Health Services Vince Winn said in the release. “Individuals might require round-the-clock oversight and periodic redirection for issues with behaviors that are potentially harmful for themselves or others.”

The release said the facility will have 16 rooms designed to house people for a period of six weeks to up to two years during treatment.

The facility will open to Burrell clients in late spring of 2025, the release said.

Rainbow House closed in 2024 after nearly forty years of providing assistance for children experiencing abuse or neglect. In November, the Missouri Network Against Child Abuse announced a contract with Partner for Better to provide child advocacy services to replace those previously performed by Rainbow House.