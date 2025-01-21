Local public hearing in Ameren rate case this week

The utility that provides electricity for the majority of mid-Missouri is asking regulators for permission to raise its prices and multiple public hearings taking place this week give customers a chance to ask questions and voice their perspectives.

Ameren Missouri wants to increase electricity rates by 15.77%, which amounts to about $17.45 more per month for the average customer — earning the company an additional $446 million.

Forrest Gossett is communications director for the Missouri Public Service Commission — the state agency that regulates utilities — and said public hearings being held this week give customers an opportunity to be heard.

“We consider the local public hearing process an important part of this case, and we look forward to the input from the public,” he said.

In-person public hearings will be held in Cape Girardeau, St. Charles, St. Louis, Jefferson City and Sunset Hills. Two virtual public hearings will take place Thursday and Friday. Information on how to join the meeting by WebEx can be found at the PSC website.

The hearings are part of the electric utility’s rate case — a process where companies come before the Public Service Commission with a proposal to adjust prices they charge customers.

Utilities are what’s called “regulated” or “natural” monopolies — in exchange for being the sole provider of utility service in a specified area, the companies are subject to state oversight.

Gossett said the hearings give citizens the chance to ask questions of their utility, the Public Service Commission staff and the Office of Public Counsel — the state agency that aims to represent and protect the interest of the public in utility rate cases. He encourages customers across the state to participate in the Ameren Missouri rate case local hearings.

“The five commissioners do value input from the public,” Gossett said. “I know that it weighs into the decision they're making.”

There are five commissioners on the Public Service Commission who are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Missouri Senate.

Ameren provides electricity for approximately 1.2 million customers across Missouri. In a news release, Ameren Missouri states the rate increase is to “recover the costs of major electric system upgrades as well as cleaner electricity generation investments to ensure the system remains reliable and resilient for customers.”

The company also provides gas to a few communities in mid-Missouri, but this case is regarding electricity prices only.