Hearing Place: Craig Colorusso's 'Sun Boxes' installation brings a new kind of listening to MU campus

Craig Colorusso is an artist and musician who has dedicated his recent work to exploring the connection between sound and place. His sound installation “Sun Boxes” came to Columbia and MU’s campus on Sept. 22, where he joined faculty and students of the group Hearing Place.

On a windy, partially overcast Tuesday, sound art enthusiasts – and quite a few passers-by – immersed themselves in the sound of Colorusso's Sun Boxes.

In this audio postcard, KBIA's Robin Crouch spoke with Colorusso and some of the faculty and students involved in the installation.

Craig Colorusso:

My name is Craig Colorusso and I make things that make sound.

Sun Boxes is twenty solar powered speakers that all work independently, and they each produce a different guitar tone. Collectively it makes a B flat six chord.

There's always that barrier between the audience and performer. And I thought, "Can we make something that doesn't have that?" And I think this is the beginning of that solution. I think when you hear, see Sun Boxes, you decide where you want to go. You can go right up to one of them. You can even move it if you want. And you know, in rock-n-roll, you can't do that.

I hope students come by and even for a moment, just breathe and just feel present. We're all here trying to make the best worlds we can, and that comes with stress. I think "Sun Boxes" will give you maybe a moment of relief. I like the idea of people coming here and unraveling, just for a minute or two.

Megan Murph:

Hi, I'm Dr. Megan Murph. I am the director of our Center for American Music Studies here at the University of Missouri.

I research sound installation art and I just want people to notice sounds around them. I think with this piece, particularly, you become a little bit more present and you kind of connect to the environment and the area a little bit more. And that ties into our whole theme of hearing place.

Donald Quist:

My name Dr. Donald Quist and I am an assistant professor of creative writing at the University of Missouri.

What it sounds like: it sounds like wind chimes, soft wind chimes. It sounds, metaphorically, like the voices of people that you love that are gone. It sounds like you getting closer to the earth. It sounds digital in a way, but also from the natural world. It sounds like all of those things.

In the quad this afternoon when the sun broke, people stopped dead in their tracks. There was this really cool effect that happened where people started gathering and smiling together, folks on their way to classes, on their way to different administrative positions, just stopped. For one moment we all were engaged with this sound.

