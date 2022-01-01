KBIA Podcasts
All Podcasts produced by or with assistance from KBIA
A podcast that uncovers the covers — that is, the stories, meanings, and histories behind our most classic songs. How does a song take on a different connotation when a different artist approaches it, or “covers” it, across generations, cultures, and time? Each episode features host and musicologist Stephanie Shonekan and one guest. Together they take one classic song, two popular renditions, and discuss: Who did it better, and why? “Cover Story with Stephanie Shonekan” is a collaboration between KBIA and Vox Magazine, with funding from MU’s College of Arts & Science and the Missouri School of Journalism.
Missouri has had a curious history, with many iterations and incarnations powered by changes in its political, cultural and religious climate. Show Me The State explores Missouri’s strange and misunderstood past as it relates to the present. Each episode focuses on one particular piece of folklore and investigates what really happened, why did it happen and how has that shaped the state today? The Show Me The State team looks at ghost stories, legendary political maneuvers and hometown heroes across the state. Host Kristofor Husted sits down with the people who know the story best to get as close to a first-hand account as we can.
You Don’t Say is a special project commissioned by the City of Columbia’s bicentennial Como200 task force. It’s co-produced by the Sharp End Heritage Committee and KBIA.
Missouri On Mic is an oral history and journalism project from KBIA staff and students documenting stories of Missourians in the state's 200th year. Catch new episodes on KBIA 91.3 FM and KBIA.org every Monday at 8:45 AM during Morning Edition or at 4:45 PM during All Things Considered.Special thanks to Missouri Humanities for their support for the series. Thanks to the Burney Sisters for providing music for the project. You can follow the Burney sisters on https://www.facebook.com/TheBurneySisters or learn more at https://theburneysisters.com
Get ready to throw your assumptions about disability out the window! In "The Obvious Question," Madi Lawson, a 21-year-old journalism student who has two rare forms of muscular dystrophy, takes on the assumptions, misconceptions and just plain ignorance others have about people with disabilities. But this isn't your typical conversation about disability. In this podcast Madi talks with co-host Becky Smith and others about fashion, friendship, dating and more - challenging all the things you thought you knew about disability, but haven't had the chance to ask about before. You'll explore the glam and not-so-glam life of the real-life Wheelchair Barbie. So, buckle up - it's gonna be a bumpy ride.
Every year, the True/False Film Fest celebrates the complex, surprising and hilarious world we share, and the documentary films that capture it. Now, we want to give you a taste of the Fest year round with the True/False podcast. Presented by KBIA. Hosted by Sebastián Martínez Valdivia. (Previously hosted by Allison Coffelt)
Each week, KBIA brings you a roundtable discussion about the media. Host Amy Simons and regular panelists Kathy Kiely and Ernest Perry from the Missouri School of Journalism provide analysis, commentary and criticism.
KBIA's weekday call-in show where we check in with the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Perspectives on a Pandemic. Conversations on 2020.
Alix Lambert and guests. This is a Sager Braudis Gallery Production.
Podcast produced by KBIA
Alix Lambert and guests. This is a Sager Braudis Gallery Production.
Podcast produced by KBIA
Showcasing what's relevant in music from the country of the Midwest and beyond...
Longtime TV host Paul Pepper brings you his deep connections with the people in the arts and civic life who make this area a great place to live. Hear "Radio Friends with Paul Pepper" weekday mornings at 8:50 on KBIA or listen to the show any time here.
Darren Hellwege and Lee Wilkins interview people of note in the Columbia community.On Friday the show broadcasts Maplewood Barn Radio Theatre, a radio drama put on by the Maplewood Barn community theater. On Saturday it tackles the college sports scene.
Missouri Health Talks travels throughout the state gathering conversations between Missourians about issues of access to healthcare.
A short, local newscast from the KBIA newsroom in Columbia, Missouri.
The below are KBIA Legacy Podcasts that have accomplished their goals and not seen updates in at least two years
Mizzou students and faculty of color as part of the #Black podcast crew discuss relevant cultural and news items.
CoMo Explained breaks down the news and issues that affect Columbia. Politics, education, and whatever's hot at the moment. Host Ryan Famuliner explain the news.
Last November, the University of Missouri was rocked by protests led by black student group Concerned Student 1950. The group of 11 students captured campus attention with its message that university administrators were not doing enough to address racism on campus. How did the University of Missouri get to this point? And how might its path forward navigate the complex landscapes of university funding, policies and staffing, student demands and Missouri politics? That’s what we’re exploring in our special three part series, Mizzou at a Crossroads.For the interactive website experience, please visit http://apps.kbia.org/mizzou-crossroads/