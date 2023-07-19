Food insecure grant program applications open for urban areas

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has opened up applications for its Food Insecure Cost-Share Program.

Individuals and organizations can submit a project idea that addresses food insecurity in an urban area. Urban areas are defined as cities with at least 5,000 people. A list outlined by the department includes St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Warrenton, Osage Beach, Sikeston, Branson and others.

Selected applicants will receive funding for 75% of the total project costs or up to $50,000.

Examples of possible projects include the construction of production facilities, enhancing a community garden or the creation of a farmers market. Applications are due Aug. 31.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture will review each application for credibility and merit, food insecurity impact potential, timeliness of impact and community support. Grantees should expect to find out their award amount in late September.

Projects should be finished or near completion in the spring of 2024. In addition, all project expenses for reimbursement must be made between the time the grant is awarded and Jan. 31, 2024.