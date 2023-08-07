East Broadway, Hitt Street scheduled for overnight maintenance Aug. 7-11

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, East Broadway and Hitt Street will undergo overnight milling and overlay pavement maintenance.

The mill and overlay process involves first milling off the top of the pavement surface and then applying a layer of asphalt. Crews plan to start by milling East Broadway between Seventh Street and Tenth Street. Once complete, they'll move to Hitt Street between East Broadway and Rollins Street.

Once milling is completed, crews will overlay the new asphalt. Striping is expected to take place the following week.

Temporary street closures will be required between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to divert traffic around the work zones as needed.

Any vehicle parked overnight in work areas is liable to be ticketed or towed, the city says.

The overnight maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, weather permitting. If any changes occur, Public Works will provide updates via social media.

The maintenance will be performed by Capital Paving, contractors for Columbia Public Works.