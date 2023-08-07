© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Firefox browser version 115 is no longer causing issues with our online players. This has been fixed [August 3, 2023]
Missouri News Network

East Broadway, Hitt Street scheduled for overnight maintenance Aug. 7-11

KBIA | By Nick Gladney, KOMU 8
Published August 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT
Columbia Public Works
/
Columbia Public Works Twitter Account

Beginning at 7 p.m. Monday, East Broadway and Hitt Street will undergo overnight milling and overlay pavement maintenance.

The mill and overlay process involves first milling off the top of the pavement surface and then applying a layer of asphalt. Crews plan to start by milling East Broadway between Seventh Street and Tenth Street. Once complete, they'll move to Hitt Street between East Broadway and Rollins Street.

Once milling is completed, crews will overlay the new asphalt. Striping is expected to take place the following week.

Temporary street closures will be required between 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Traffic control signs and flaggers will be present to divert traffic around the work zones as needed.

Any vehicle parked overnight in work areas is liable to be ticketed or towed, the city says.

The overnight maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, weather permitting. If any changes occur, Public Works will provide updates via social media.

The maintenance will be performed by Capital Paving, contractors for Columbia Public Works.

Tags
Missouri News Network columbia public worksCity of Columbiahitt street garage
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content