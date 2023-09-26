SHSMO rolls out new 'Historic Mizzourians' biographies

The State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) has recently updated its Historic Missourians website.

The freely available resource features notable people who influenced the Show-Me State. The biographies include images, artifacts and primary sources that can be studied by a variety of people.

The new biographies are made possible through a donation from the Wenneker family, whose financial support allows the "Historic Mizzourians" initiative to expand.

"Historic Mizzourians" highlights prominent Missourians whose lives have crossed with MU in meaningful ways.

The new biographies include Mike Shannon, a famed Cardinals player and MLB broadcaster; Arvarh Strickland, the first African American professor at MU; and Martha Griffiths, a MU graduate known for ensuring that women were included in the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To access the biographies, visit the Historic Missourians website.