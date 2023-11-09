State to hold free financial aid events for students and parents

COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has scheduled several events in November and December across the state to help students and parents prepare to file their 2024-25 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The "FAFSA Frenzy" events will help attendees create an FSA ID, which includes a username and password that allows students and parents to access and sign the FAFSA online.

Any student attending or interested in attending a college or university, no matter where they live, go to school, or plan to attend college, is welcome to attend.

The following events are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 14:

Kansas City,: Full Employment Council, 1 740 Paseo Blvd., 5-7 p.m.

Springfield: Springfield Job Center, 2900 E. Sunshine St., 5-7 p.m.

Columbia: Columbia Job Center, 101 Park De Ville Drive Suite E, 5-7 p.m.

Arnold: Arnold Job Center, 3675 W. Outer Road Suite 1402, 4-6 p.m.

The following events are scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 5:

Kansas City: Kansas City Public Library (Waldo Branch), 201 E. 75th St. 4-7 p.m.

Park Hills: Park Hills Job Center, 403 Parkway Drive Suite A, 4-6 p.m.

Sedalia: Sedalia Job Center, 515 S. Kentucky Ave. 5-7 p.m.

Joplin: Joplin Job Center, 730 S. Wall Ave. 5-7 p.m.

Students should submit a FAFSA every year they plan to attend college in order to secure all of the financial aid available to them.

The traditional opening date of FAFSA applications is Oct. 1, but because of changes to the formula used in the applications, this year's start is postponed to December. The federal agency hasn't yet specified what date in December the forms will be available.

Anyone creating an FSA ID will need their Social Security number, full name as it appears on their birth certificate, date of birth, physical address, phone number and email address.

More information about preparing for the FAFSA is available online. Students and parents can find additional events by checking the FAFSA Frenzy calendar on journeytocollege.mo.gov.

