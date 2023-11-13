Food and supplies available to Columbians in need during Thanksgiving season

Thanksgiving can be a challenging time for those who are food insecure. Places around Columbia offer food and hot meals for those in need during the holiday season.

One charity providing free hot meals is Rock the Community, a group geared toward youth development and community wellness, according to its website.

Rock the Community is hosting the second annual Thankful Thanksgiving dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 22, where people can come receive a hot meal, gifts and some basic supplies, according to Rodney March, the program's assistant director. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riechmann Indoor Pavilion in Stephens Lake Park.

However, the event is about more than just serving food to the community, said Rita Renee, the program's director.

"When it comes to our Thankful Thanksgiving dinner, it's a real reason to bring the community together and just be thankful for the little things we do have," Renee said. "It's just to be more aware of your community and your surroundings and the people that you should know."

Rock the Community is still in need of some food products, like dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables as the event and the upcoming holidays approach.

Other available hot meals and food pantries are as follows:

Meals for those in need around Thanksgiving

Rock the Community Thankful Thanksgiving

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 22.

Where: Riechmann Indoor Pavilion, 2300 E. Walnut St.

Powerhouse Thanksgiving Hot Meal

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Where: Senior Activity Center, 1121 Business Loop 70 E.

Mobile food pantries

Ashland Baptist Church

When: 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Where: 203 E. Broadway in Ashland.

Elks Lodge

When: 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Where: 4747 E. Elk Park Drive.

Boone County Health Department

When: 4 to 6 p.m. on every fourth Wednesday of the month. These hours may or may not be affected by Thanksgiving.

Where: 1005 W. Worley St.

Food pantries and fundraisers

Stephens College Food Bank Fundraiser

When Nov. 13 to Nov. 17.

Where Bins located around Stephens College campus.

The drive is providing food and funds for the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri. Their most needed items are canned meat, canned fruit and vegetables, beans, rice, cereal, peanut butter, soup and pasta.

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The Food Bank will be closed Nov. 23 to Nov. 25.

Where: 705 Business Loop 70 W.

Progressive Missionary Food Pantry

When: 1 to 3 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. These hours may or may not be affected by Thanksgiving.

Where: 702 Banks Ave.

Russell Chapel Food Pantry

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month. These hours may or may not be affected by Thanksgiving.

Where: 108 E. Ash St.

The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. These hours may or may not be affected by Thanksgiving.

Where: 1108 W. Ash St.

Destiny Worship Center Food Pantry

When: 10 a.m. to noon every second Saturday of the month. These hours may or may not be affected by Thanksgiving.

Where: 4919 Prairie Ridge St.