Behind the Issue: A look into the January/February issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” editor-in-chief Kristina Abovyan spoke with writer Kara Ellis about a feature she wrote for this month’s issue about pickleball and Columbia’s growing pickleball community.

A revived game sweeps Columbia: your guide to pickleball

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country. Over three years, the number of people playing increased by 159%, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. Columbia is also seeing growth in this sport. Here's what you need to know before picking up a paddle.

Tales from the pickleball court: Building connections within the lines

“I thought it was the dumbest game I've seen,” says Skip Deming. “The next year I was down there begging them to teach me how to play, and I quickly became addicted.” What made him change his mind?

Icy victories

Mizzou's club hockey is more than just a team — it's a tight-knit community of passionate individuals who are dedicated to the game despite the hurdles.