Nonprofit curtails Moberly food box hours due to vandalism

KBIA | By Danny Jimenez
Published February 6, 2024 at 3:50 PM CST
Two or so years after its installation, the North East Community Action Corporation's "Feed Your Neighbors" food box is being scaled back due to vandalism.

COLUMBIA — The North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) announced on Tuesday that the group will be scaling back its free "Feed Your Neighbors" food box in Moberly due to escalating vandalism.

According to NECAC, the vandalism first began about five months ago and quickly escalated to see items dumped or destroyed, usually during weeknights.

As a result, the group has decided to limit food availability to its office hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays. Contributions will continue to be accepted at the service center during that time.

NECAC first installed the box in 2021 outside its Randolph County Service Center at 1903 N. Morley in Moberly.
