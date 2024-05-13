Mizzou softball to host Indiana, Washington, Omaha in 2024 NCAA Columbia Regional

Mizzou softball is back in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers have made the tournament each of the past 17 seasons, and for the third time in the last four years they will host a regional.

The top 16 seeds host in the regional round, and Missouri, which finished with a 43-15 record (13-11 Southeastern Conference), was named the No. 7 national seed during Sunday's selection show, meaning it also would host a super regional if it advances.

For the Columbia Regional, the Tigers will host Indiana, Washington and Omaha. Play is set to begin Friday and run through Sunday at Mizzou Softball Stadium, with the Tigers opening at 4:30 p.m. that day against Omaha (41-13). Indiana and Washington square off at 2 p.m. Both games will air on ESPN+.

Coach Larissa Anderson's team finished runner-up in the SEC Tournament in 2024, losing 6-1 to Florida on Saturday in Auburn, Alabama. Projected to finish 11th in the 2024 SEC Softball Preseason Coaches' Poll, the Tigers reached the championship game in walk-off fashion with a 2-1 win over LSU on Friday.

Missouri last hosted a regional in 2022, when it defeated Missouri State twice and fell twice to Arizona to end its season. The Tigers last advanced past the regional round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021, when it made it to the super regional stage. It is the only time the Tigers have made an NCAA super regional under Anderson.

This season, Missouri hopes to make its seventh Women's College World Series in program history and first since 2011, when it won the Big 12 and finished as the sixth-best program in the country.