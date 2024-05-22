MoDOT is seeking input on a series of Jefferson City bridge projects

The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking community input on mitigating traffic impacts regarding upcoming bridge work. Several bridges along U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 54 are slated for rehabilitation work and one closed bridge is up for removal in 2025.

MoDOT will hold an in-person public meeting on June 4. The meeting will be at MoDOT’s Central District office, located at 1511 Missouri Boulevard in Jefferson City. Attendees may come and go as they please at any time from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Members of the project team will be available to answer questions and provide information.

Additionally, exhibits will show the work currently being planned and the proposed traffic impacts. The exhibits can also be viewed on the project webpage.

In addition to the public meeting, there will be a two-week open comment period running June 4-18.

Input can be submitted online through a form on the project webpage, emailed to CDCR@modot.mo.gov, or mailed to U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 54 Bridge Rehabilitations in Jefferson City Project, c/o MoDOT, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO, 65102.

All comments must be received or postmarked by June 18.