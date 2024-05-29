Boone County Sheriff's Office seeks help finding mother, 1-year-old son

The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a mother and her 1-year-old son.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook regarding 33-year-old Autumn Nixon and her son, Meachie Martin. The post said Autumn is believed to be homeless, and that "her current lifestyle has raised serious concerns for the wellbeing" of both mother and son.

According to the post, someone reported seeing a woman and child matching the description of Nixon and Martin in the area of Hicks Drive in central Columbia on May 26. There have been no other confirmed sightings of either since May 22.

Deputies said Autumn may be driving and possibly living in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer, with Missouri plate numbered RJ0K3F.

Meachie has been declared missing since May 26 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you know the whereabouts of Autumn, Meachie and/or Autumn’s vehicle, please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office by calling 311 or 573-442-6131.