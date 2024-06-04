Boone County senior tax relief applications to open July 1

Applications for Boone County's senior real estate property tax credit program will open July 1, the county commission announced Tuesday.

The program was established in response to newly passed legislation from the Missouri General Assembly and voter approval of Proposition 1 in April.

To be eligible for the program, an individual must be a Boone County resident who:

Is 62 years of age or older before Jan. 1 of the initial credit year; and

Is an owner of record of a homestead or has a legal or equitable interest in such property as evidenced by a written instrument; and

Is liable for the payment of real property taxes on such homestead.

Eligible taxpayers who apply and qualify for the program will receive a credit equal to the difference between that eligible taxpayer's real property tax liability on such taxpayer's homestead for a given tax year, and the real property tax liability on such homestead in the year in which the taxpayer became an eligible taxpayer, the commission said.

For eligible taxpayers as of Jan. 1, the credit will be calculated by using 2024 as the base tax year. Any eligible credit amount would be applied to the 2025 real estate tax statement.

Applications can be accessed online by downloading the printable application or in person at the Boone County Collector's office. All applications must be signed in the presence of a notary and submitted to the Collector's Office before the annual due date of Oct. 1.

For additional information and applications, visit the county's website.