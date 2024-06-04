Women's Hospital to move emergency services to University Hospital

MU Health Care Women's Hospital Emergency Department will move its services to the University Hospital Emergency Department on June 10, the company said in a Monday news release.

The move is part of the larger transition of all women's health services from Keene Street to the new Children's Hospital and Birthing Center.

MU Health Care's emergency medicine chair Matthew Robinson says the centralized location allows their specialists to collaborate more efficiently and quickly.

The University Hospital Emergency Department will treat patients who are less than 20 weeks pregnant and experiencing pregnancy or general health concerns. Any other pregnancy related health concerns will be treated at the new children’s hospital and birthing center, according to MU Health Care.

Options for the use of the Keene Street building are still being evaluated, the release said.