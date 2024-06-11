New Ronald McDonald House opens in Columbia

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri opened its new $6.5 million facility on South College Avenue in Columbia on Tuesday.

The new Ronald McDonald House will serve as a free resting space for families while their children receives care from MU Health Care's new Children's Hospital. The organization's capital campaign raised more than $6.5 million to build the new house.

"Thanks to the support of our community, we are able to offer all our amenities and services to families free of charge, making their challenging circumstances a little more bearable," Executive Director Terri Gray said in a news release.

Up to 24 guest families can be accommodated at the new location. Each family will have access to a wide variety of amenities including a private bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, dining area, exercise room and much more.

Gray said the new additions were implemented due to feedback received from families.

The organization has been housing families in a local hotel since it moved out of its previous location at 3501 Lansing Ave. last year. The old location has since been occupied by St. Raymond's Society.

Ronald McDonald House Charities anticipates 18 of the available 24 rooms will be filled when families start moving in this Friday.

"We are really excited to open our doors to the new house so they can come, and it can feel more like a home," Gray said.

The organization also opened a family room in the new Children's Hospital. The room provide a space for parents and families to rest nearby while their children are in the hospital.