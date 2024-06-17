What's coming up for Juneteenth in Columbia? Here's a list

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19, 1865. In Columbia, the holiday will be celebrated throughout June.

The emancipation proclamation was issued in 1863, but it could not be enforced in Confederate controlled areas, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Troops arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, meant freedom for about 250,000 enslaved people living in the state.

As celebrations of the day spread it became known as Juneteenth and, in 2021, it was established as a U.S. federal holiday.

In Columbia, commemorations began on June 1 with a music celebration. Juneteenth will be observed nationally on Wednesday, June 19 and events continue in Columbia until June 20.

June 19

CoMo Juneteenth Community Luncheon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road

Powerhouse Annual Juneteenth Event from noon to 5 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.

Columbia’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Event by The Village from noon to 7 p.m., Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.

Minority Vendor Show Expo, 2 to 8 p.m., Urban Empowerment, 2404 Industrial Drive

“Let Freedom Ring” Gospel Celebration, 6 p.m., Urban Empowerment, 2404 Industrial Drive

June 20

