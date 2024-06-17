© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What's coming up for Juneteenth in Columbia? Here's a list

KBIA | By Molly Gibbs, The Columbia Missourian
Published June 17, 2024 at 4:58 PM CDT
Sarah Voyles
/
The Columbia Missourian

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19, 1865. In Columbia, the holiday will be celebrated throughout June.

The emancipation proclamation was issued in 1863, but it could not be enforced in Confederate controlled areas, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Troops arrival in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, meant freedom for about 250,000 enslaved people living in the state.

As celebrations of the day spread it became known as Juneteenth and, in 2021, it was established as a U.S. federal holiday.

In Columbia, commemorations began on June 1 with a music celebration. Juneteenth will be observed nationally on Wednesday, June 19 and events continue in Columbia until June 20.

June 19

  • CoMo Juneteenth Community Luncheon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road
  • Powerhouse Annual Juneteenth Event from noon to 5 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
  • Columbia’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Event by The Village from noon to 7 p.m., Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
  • Minority Vendor Show Expo, 2 to 8 p.m., Urban Empowerment, 2404 Industrial Drive
  • “Let Freedom Ring” Gospel Celebration, 6 p.m., Urban Empowerment, 2404 Industrial Drive

June 20

  • Juneteenth Jamboree Family Fun Fest, 6 to 8 p.m., Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Tags
Missouri News Network JuneteenthlocalholidaysTop Stories
The Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
See stories by The Columbia Missourian
Related Content