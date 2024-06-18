Broadway Brewery owner charged with domestic assault

Callaway County prosecutors charged a co-owner of Broadway Brewery with domestic assault on Monday.

Walker Claridge was charged with domestic assault in the second, third and fourth degrees. He is being held in Callaway County jail without bond.

According to the probable cause statement, officers were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. Monday to Auxvasse after the victim reported that Claridge, her boyfriend of three years, had abused her.

The victim told officers that Claridge shoved the victim to the ground, creating a knot on her forehead and shoulder. Police say Claridge later admitted that he threw the victim to the ground and reportedly suggested that he caused any marks found on the victim.

The incident also brought to light a previous domestic assault that occurred in February, though it is unclear whether Claridge admitted to this incident.