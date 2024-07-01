Fireworks at Stephens Lake Park are the Fourth's big feature

The city of Columbia’s traditional Fourth of July celebration, Fire in the Sky, will once again light up Stephens Lake Park on Thursday evening. This year marks the third celebration at the park.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Festivities include activities and crafts for children, local food trucks and live music at Stephens Lake Park Amphitheater. Boone Howlers, Alllie Bruns and We B Friends will perform.

The highlight of the evening will be a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks will be launched from the east side of the park and synchronized to music on BXR 102.3.

The city and Boone Hospital are providing parking to facilitate easy access to the event. Several Boone Hospital parking lots will be open to the public, and the Columbia Police Department will assist with traffic management.

Go COMO is offering a complimentary shuttle service from all six city parking garages to a drop-off point on East Walnut Street near Stephens Lake Park. The parking garages include:

Tenth & Cherry Garage, 1000 Cherry St.

Sixth & Cherry Garage, 555 Locust St.

Fifth & Walnut Garage, 500 E. Walnut St.

Eighth & Cherry Garage, 14 S. Eighth St.

Short Street Garage, 1110 E. Walnut St.

Plaza Garage, 17 N. Eighth St.

The service will run from 5-11 p.m., and attendees can use the DoubleMap app to track shuttle locations in real time. Old Highway 63 and East Walnut Street will be closed to traffic for the evening.

Personal fireworks and barbecue grills are not allowed at the event, and alcohol consumption is strongly discouraged. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the evening. Cycling to the event is also encouraged. Bike racks will be available for use, but attendees should bring their own bike locks.

City services affected