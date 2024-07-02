Boone County senior tax relief application open

Applications for Boone County's senior real estate property tax relief program opened Monday.

The program is available to some Boone County residents 62 years or older. Eligible taxpayers must apply annually for a tax credit on their primary residence.

The program was established in response to newly passed legislation from the Missouri General Assembly and Boone County voter approval of Proposition 1 in April.

"We hear a lot about seniors who are on fixed income and retirees who have seen cost go up in recent years without seeing increases in income due to being retired," Kip Kendrick, the Boone County presiding commissioner, said. "This program will help ease that burden on paying real estate taxes on property."

Normand Caron has been retired for three years. He said this program will allow him to have just a little extra money to spend.

"We pay enough, we feel, on property taxes as it is, and it would be great to have a little money left over for us to spend," Caron said.

Boone County adopted the program on May 30. Senate Bill 190 was initially passed to implement the program statewide, and then a cleanup legislation Senate Bill 756 passed the last legislative session. The bill will become law Aug. 28 with Gov. Mike Parson's approval.

"In Boone County, we feel very confident that the governor is going to sign this bill in the next week or two," Kendrick said. "We wanted to make sure we didn't limit the window between when seniors can apply."

Boone County was 12th county in Missouri to move forward with this program.

To be eligible for the program, an individual must be a Boone County resident who:



Is 62 years or older before Jan. 1 of the initial credit year

Is an owner of record of a house or has a legal or equitable interest in such property as evidenced by a written instrument

Is liable for the payment of real property taxes on their house

Program participants will receive a credit equal to the difference between their real property tax liability on their house in the given year and the real property tax liability on their house in the year they joined the program.

For people eligible for the program as of Jan. 1, 2024, the credit will be calculated by using 2024 as the base tax year. Any eligible credit amount would be applied to the 2025 real estate tax statement.

Brian McCollum is the revenue collector for Boone County. He said eligible taxpayers' property is going to be reassessed every two years.

"So, even if the value of your property does go up, the purpose of this program is to keep those taxes from going up," McCollum said. "They are going to see where their tax liability may have very slight incremental increases in the year during each assessment cycle."

For 2024 to be the base year for a participants' tax, they must apply by Oct. 1.

Lavone Beatty filed her application Monday. She said this will help seniors be a little more stable in their financial deals.

"I think we are very fortunate to get it," she said. "I feel like seniors this day and age need any help they can get."

Applications can be accessed online or in person at the Boone County Collector's office.

All applications, including renewals, must be signed in the presence of a notary public.