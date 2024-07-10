© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Boone County to take part in $1.2 billion Kroger opioid class action settlement

KBIA | By Christian Riley Dutcher, KOMU 8
Published July 10, 2024 at 8:15 AM CDT
Table with opioid overdose resource sheets.
Rebecca Smith
/
KBIA
Kroger agreed to a settlement to avoid lawsuits that it fueled the epidemic through relaxed oversight on medication sales.

Boone County signed on to a class action settlement against supermarket chain Gerbes' parent company Kroger on Tuesday.

In September, Kroger agreed to pay up to $1.2 billion to state and local governments as well as Native American tribes in order to settle a majority of lawsuits against the company claiming it fueled the opioid epidemic, according to CNBC reporting.

Kroger operates two Gerbes supermarkets and pharmacies in Boone County.

Kroger followed Walmart, CVS and Walgreens in agreeing to a settlement to avoid lawsuits that it fueled the epidemic through lax oversight on medication sales.

The settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing.
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
