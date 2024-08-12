Routines are vital for students heading back to school, doctors say

After a long summer vacation, mid-Missouri students are preparing to head back to the classroom.

Back-to-school season often comes with increased responsibilities such as homework, tests, practices, games, concerts, and a whole host of other activities and extracurriculars. As students attempt to balance all these responsibilities, some students begin struggling with stress an anxiety.

Pediatricians say parents should keep an eye out for warning signals that mught mean a child is struggling.

Dr. Christopher Wilhelm, a MU Health Care pediatrician shared warning signs for parents that could mean their child might be struggling.

"You might have a child who's getting straight A's in school," MU Health Care pediatrician Dr. Christopher Wilhelm said, "and all of a sudden, is now getting D's and F's."

"You can also see children who are athletes," Wilhelm continued, "who used to love engaging in sports and just don't find that activity fun anymore."

Wilhelm says that the ways in which stress impacts students is not linear, and the impacts can create changes seen in a slow decline or more abruptly.

Doctors say that building an effective routine can help students cope with stressors and become more well-rested for activities in and outside of the classroom.

"Children thrive on routine," Wilhelm said. "Putting them to bed at the same time (and) getting them up early in the morning when the bus would come, or when you're supposed to take them to school. Get them in that routine."

The amount of sleep children need varies by age, according to the Mayo Clinic, but can also differ by child. The nonprofit provides the following guidance for school-aged children:



Preschool students, age 3 through 5 years, should sleep for 10 to 13 hours (including naps).

Primary and elementary school students, age 6 through 12 years, should sleep 9–12 hours.

Middle and high school students, age 13 through 18 years, should sleep 8–10 hours.

Wilhelm advises parents to start this process early, before the first day of school.

"We have to be the guardians of their health and recognize they started school (and) they're tired. Maybe this week, we're not going to do any of those practices," Wilhelm said, "so that our children can adjust from playing at home during summer, or hanging out with family and friends, to going back to school and getting into that routine."