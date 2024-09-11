Missouri Task Force 1 activated ahead of Francine landfall

The urban search and rescue team Missouri Task Force 1 has been activated for deployment to Louisiana in preparation of tropical storm Francine. Francine is expected to make landfall on Wednesday as a Category 2 hurricane near New Orleans, LA.

According to a post made by Boone County Fire on X, MO-TF1 was activated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy as a Type III task force. The task force is departing from the Boone County Fire Protection District Headquarters at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deployment as a Type III team includes 35 personnel, 10 ground support personnel, over 100,000 pounds of equipment and two live-find K9 units.

In addition to the primary team deployment, MO-TF1 has deployed two members as part of a FEMA Incident Support Team. These members will serve in key roles as Operations Section Chief and Hazardous Materials Technician, providing specialized expertise to support the response efforts.

The team will join Tennessee Task Force 1 in Alexandria, LA, Tuesday evening. Upon arrival, the task force will receive mission assignments based on the needs of local authorities and communities.

Boone County Fire says that the task force is prepared to assist in rescue operations, medical support and other emergency services as needed.

MO-TF1 is part of the FEMA National Urban Search & Rescue Response System and is sponsored by Boone County Fire.