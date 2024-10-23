Performance audit of city Water and Light Department underway

Former Water and Light Advisory Board Chair John Conway is concerned the city's Water and Light Department is mismanaging money and projects. In late September, he requested a performance audit of the department and other City of Columbia bodies from the State Auditor's Office.

Conway hand delivered the 16 page document to the office as a citizen's audit request on Sept. 20. At Monday's Columbia City Council meeting, Conway said he had been requested for an interview with the office this week.

The online document does not include Conway's 30 attachments, as they are not digitized.

The audit request focuses on the Water and Light Department, but also highlights concerns with the Finance Department, City Council and City Manager as they relate to Water and Light.

In the document, Conway makes several allegations. The first asserts that the "wrong tax rate" has been used for water and city taxes. According to Conway, the full tax rate was applied rather than the city property tax rate. He said this has created a "fiscal impact" that led the department to request an increased water rate for additional revenue. Conway claims this increase is "unwarranted" and would not have occurred if citizens were taxed the correct amount.

Conway also claims lapsed managing of contracted consultants, the lack of proper training for department staff in executing major utility bond issues, and a lack of training for the finance department to appropriately conduct water and electric rate determinations. He also included 23 miscellaneous claims questioning the department's integrity.

Race Matters, Friends, a non-profit dedicated to anti-racism activism, also called for an audit of the city government in August.

In an op-ed, the Race Matters, Friends President, Susan Renee Carter said, "ongoing mismanagement, malfeasance, and obfuscation by Columbia’s leaders," forced "concerned citizens" to call for an external audit of the city’s administration and finances.

The State Auditor's Office no longer needs consent from governing boards or a petition drive to launch an audit when there is evidence of improper activity by officials, after the passage of House Bill 2111.

A formal report will be published on the Missouri State Auditor's Office website when complete.

