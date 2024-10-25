Behind the Issue: A look into the November issue of 'Vox Magazine'

In this month’s “Behind the Issue,” Vox Magazine Editor-in-chief Micah Barnes talks with Food & Drink Editor Elena Wilson about the effect of one of the first lesbian autobiographies with a happy ending — "Diana: A Strange Autobiography." It was written in 1939 by Frances Rummell.

Rummell was a professor at Stephens College. Originally published under a pseudonym in 1939, "Diana"’s legacy is lesbian visibility at a time when being gay was a secret in American culture.

Read the feature and other stories from the November issue below:

Singing with a seasoned soul

Rochara Knight learned how to sing vibrato when she was 4 years old. Three decades later, she formed Rochara Knight and the Honey Doves.

Dinner and a show

Find the right energy level for your next night of wining and dining — with a side of entertainment.

Grieving a pet is a process

Kaleigh Feldkamp, a licensed master social worker, runs a pet grief support group and answers some frequently asked questions about coping with the loss of a pet.