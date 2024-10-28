Four cases of E. coli spotted in Missouri, according to the CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported three new cases of Escherichia coli, also known as E. coli, in Missouri, marking four total cases in the state. This follows a national outbreak of E. coli that has been linked to McDonald's Quarter Pounders.

There are no reported cases of E. coli in Boone County at this time, said Austin Krohn, public information specialist for Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.

It's unclear where in Missouri the E. coli cases were reported.

Nationwide, there are 75 cases, with 26 additional infections reported since Thursday, according to the CDC. The agency stated that the true number of sick people in the outbreak is likely much higher than the number reported, and that the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known infections.

As of Thursday, three more states reported at least one case of E. coli, bringing the total to 13. The illness has resulted in one person's death.

What is E. coli?

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, E. coli are bacteria that are usually harmless. Humans and animals are hosts to a type of E. coli that helps with digestion and other bodily functions.

If a human or animal were to take a sip or bite of an E. coli-contaminated food or beverage, one may experience mild to severe symptoms and some symptoms could even be life-threatening.

The CDC states that some groups may be more sensitive to the illness, including children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, people with weakened immune systems and international travelers.

How to stay safe from an E. coli infection

"One of the best ways to avoid contracting E. coli is to cook your meat properly," Krohn said. "The bacteria and organisms will not be killed at those lower temperatures."

Thoroughly washing one's fruits and vegetables is important to keeping the harmful bacteria away, even if the fruit and vegetable skin is peeled or cooked, Krohn said.

Krohn recommended that in order to protect oneself during this time, individuals are encouraged to put a halt on eating restaurant menu items, like the McDonald's Quarter Pounder, which could be linked to increased cases of E. coli until they're no longer detected.

According to the CDC on Friday, since the investigation began on Oct. 22, everyone who was interviewed reported eating at McDonald's prior to their illness.

Additionally, an article by The New York Times stated that McDonald's and the Food and Drug Administration said that "preliminary investigations indicated that the raw, slivered onions served mainly atop the popular quarter-pound beef patties were a 'likely source of contamination."'

