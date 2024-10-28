Webber sees opportunity in redrawn Senate district

There is a familiar Democratic Party figure for voters to contemplate in the Senate District 19 contest: Stephen Webber, a former state representative making his second run for the seat.

Webber said he is running this time to make “Boone County as good of a place to grow up in for today’s children as it was for me.” For him that includes quality public schools, safe neighborhoods, economic stability and access to abortion care.

Webber has been involved in politics from a young age. In elementary school, he gave out fliers for Columbia City Councilperson Rex Campbell and later knocked on doors for other local candidates.

He spent his free time in high school watching the Senate action unfold in Jefferson City. On the last day of session former Gov. Roger Wilson brought Webber up on the dais to watch floor activity.

Webber said that seeing the speed at which the senators worked fascinated him, empowering him to feel like he could be in their shoes one day.

After graduating from Hickman High School, Webber studied economics at Saint Louis University. Two weeks into his first year in college, the 9/11 terror attacks happened. He enlisted the next summer even though he disagreed with the decision to invade Iraq.

“I thought it was a really dumb idea (to invade Iraq). But I also thought it was my job to step up and volunteer if my country needed me,” he recalled. “As a 19-year-old, it wasn’t my job to decide American foreign policy, but it was my job to fill my role. I viewed it as an extension of serving my community.”

He said that his Senate run represents the same sentiment as his decision to enlist.

“A lot of why I run to represent my community is that I’m innately a fighter, and I want to fight for my town and the people I care about,” he said. “Now, that’s running to the Senate; when I was 19, it was joining the military.”

Beyond those guiding principles, several issues have long drawn Webber’s attention and are the focus of his latest bid: eliminating the gender pay gap, prohibiting discrimination based on sexual or gender identity, supporting the University of Missouri and keeping charter schools out of Boone County.

Those priorities have stayed the same since 2016, when he lost a bid for the Senate, or 2008 when he won a House seat at age 24. What has changed is where he’ll have to start on those issues if elected.

Gov. Mike Parson signed legislation this year that opens Boone County to charter schools. Webber said he’s not for removing charter schools where they already exist. Rather “tweaking the way they work” so that traditional public schools retain important funding.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that working women in Missouri make 83.9 cents compared to every dollar men make, which aligns with the national average.

Webber started filing bills in 2008 on the subject but they never passed and similar versions have failed in his absence.

Missouri also passed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans during that time.

“One of the things that really makes me sad is that some of those issues we’re still fighting on the issue, but we’ve clearly taken a step back. Gender pay equity was a big part of my last campaign.”

Webber has a record of standing on his own when it comes to his beliefs, even if that comes with the risk of upsetting those in power. In 2009 he voted against his party on tax credits targeted toward large businesses amid a national economic recession.

“Anyone can put on black and gold on a football Saturday, and everybody is willing to praise the public schools. But the real support comes when you are the first one to stand up against a billion-dollar giveaway that you know is popular in the General Assembly, because it will put those things in jeopardy,” Webber said. “To me, that is what supporting public schools and supporting the university is all about.”

The public aspects that normally enthrall candidates aren’t fun for Webber.

“If I could (be in office) anonymously, I would,” he said. “I enjoy knowing people around town and having relationships based on genuinely knowing them and having a history with them. And not based on political position.”

After losing the 2016 Senate race, Webber had a brief stint as the head of the Missouri Democratic Party. Now he is the communications director of Missouri AFL-CIO.

Redistricting is expected to help Webber’s chances in 2024. When he ran in 2016, the district included Boone County and Cooper County. Now it just encompasses Boone County, which is more Democratic-leaning.

This is the first Senate election since that redistricting and incumbent Republican Caleb Rowden cannot run because of term limits.

