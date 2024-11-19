Holiday light installation to impact downtown Columbia traffic

Holiday light installation at Central Bank in downtown Columbia will impact traffic on Broadway and Eighth Streets on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Bee Seen Signs will install lights between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on that day, closing parts of sidewalks and streets for the duration.

Part of the sidewalk and parking lane will be closed on Broadway between Eighth and Seventh Streets, and on Eighth Street between Broadway and Cherry Street.

"No Parking" meter hoods will be placed at least 24 hours before the closure to remind drivers not to park in the impacted areas.