Holiday light installation to impact downtown Columbia traffic

KBIA | By Steve Lambson, KOMU 8
Published November 19, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST
Skyler Rossi
/
Missouri Business Alert
Central Bank is putting up holiday lights on Thursday, which will close off some sidewalk and parking access for much of the day.

Holiday light installation at Central Bank in downtown Columbia will impact traffic on Broadway and Eighth Streets on Thursday, Nov. 21.

Bee Seen Signs will install lights between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on that day, closing parts of sidewalks and streets for the duration.

Part of the sidewalk and parking lane will be closed on Broadway between Eighth and Seventh Streets, and on Eighth Street between Broadway and Cherry Street.

"No Parking" meter hoods will be placed at least 24 hours before the closure to remind drivers not to park in the impacted areas.
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
