Yearwood, CPS agree to $667K separation agreement

Columbia Public Schools has agreed to pay former Superintendent Brian Yearwood $667,268.90 by Jan. 1 after he retires from the district.

Yearwood was contracted with the district through 2027 and received a yearly salary of $261,640.

The separation agreement KOMU 8 obtained from the school district states that the payment is in exchange for Yearwood's compliance with the conditions of the contract.

The agreement states Yearwood and the district will "agree to a mutual public statement" regarding his retirement from the district, and the joint statement "will be the only public statement he makes regarding his departure from the district."

Yearwood announced his retirement, effective Dec. 31, in a public statement with the district on Friday. He stopped serving in the capacity of superintendent on Friday but agreed to continue serving in an advisory capacity to the district until his retirement date.

The district hired former Superintendent Chris Belcher to serve as interim superintendent through the end of the school year.

Yearwood will be paid all accrued and unused paid leave days through his retirement date on Jan. 1, and he will continue receiving his current salary and benefits until his retirement date, the separation agreement states.

The district agreed to pay for individual health insurance coverage for Yearwood through June 30, 2025, if he chooses to continue his heath insurance through COBRA.

Until Dec. 31, Yearwood will only perform duties assigned by the school board or interim superintendent, the separation agreement states.

The agreement states the payment is provided in exchange for "settlement of any and all claims" against the school district, including "compensatory damages, emotional distress, loss of reputation, humiliation, embarrassment, costs, expenses and attorney's fees."

It also states Yearwood releases the district from any future claims Yearwood may have, and states Yearwood agrees not to enter any lawsuit to attempt to prosecute the district.

The Columbia School Board unanimously voted to accept Yearwood's retirement and approve the agreement.

The agreement is signed by Yearwood, Columbia School Board President Suzette Waters and school board Secretary Noel McDonald.

Doug Hayter, the executive director for the Missouri Association of School Administrators, told KOMU 8 a departure at this point in the year, let alone a large buyout, is not common.

"You're looking at probably, half-a-dozen or so across the state for a variety of reasons," Hayter said. "So when you put that in retrospect of 518 public schools, then it really is the exception and not the rule in most cases."

Hayter said Yearwood's condition not to provide further public statements about his retirement, however, is routine in separation agreements Hayter has seen.

"That is not uncommon in a separation agreement, many times, whether it be for a confidentiality agreement, to protect both parties," he said.