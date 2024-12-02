© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
MSHP Troop F responds to nearly 200 calls for service amid winter weather conditions

KBIA | By Jacob Richey, The Columbia Missourian
Published December 1, 2024 at 1:14 PM CST
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers have responded to multiple crashes in Interstate 70 Saturday amid winter weather conditions. The traffic camera at the Boone-Callaway county line is pictured around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Missouri Department of Transportation
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F says it has handled 179 calls for service since 6 a.m. Saturday as winter weather conditions have spread through the region.

Troopers have responded to one fatal crash, five injury crashes and 65 non-injury crashes, according to a social media post from Troop 5.

Troopers also responded to 71 stranded drivers, according to the social media post.

"Please be extremely careful today," MSHP Troop F wrote in the post. "Slow down, increase your following distance and make sure everyone is buckled up!!!"

Troop F encompasses Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Gasconade, Howard, Miller, Moniteau, Montgomery, Morgan and Osage counties.
