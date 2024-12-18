Drug-related deaths in Missouri significantly decrease for the first time since 2015

Data collected by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services shows that the number of reported drug overdoses in the state in a year has significantly decreased for the first time in nearly a decade.

In 2022, the state reported 2,180 drug-related deaths, a record-high number. In 2023 that number fell to 1,948. Over 73% of those deaths were attributed to opioids, meaning 1 out of 47 deaths statewide were attributed to an opioid-involved overdose, according to the DHSS.

Officials from the Drug Enforcement Administration said public outreach has made a big impact in reducing the number of overdose deaths.

"We're doing a lot of work with our partners," said Michael Rupe, assistant special agent in charge of the Kansas City DEA location. "Not only police work, but we do outreach work so we're getting into the communities and the schools."

The DHSS said increasing the availability of the drug naloxone has helped reduce overdose deaths in the state. Naloxone, or Narcan, is a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

DHSS issued a statewide standing order in 2017 requiring pharmacies and local public health agencies to provide naloxone without a prescription.

"We can't take our foot off the pedal toward assertively preventing and addressing substance use disorder and related overdose deaths," DHSS Chief Medical Officer Heidi Miller said.

Rupe said overdose prevention starts early.

"Make sure parents are talking to their kids," Rupe said. "We want to make sure these conversations are had at home; I think that's where it really starts honestly.

Health experts say they're hopeful that the numbers will continue to trend downward.

A map of affordable and accessible treatment sites for opioid users is available online via NoMODeaths.