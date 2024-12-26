Three traffic fatalities reported over Christmas holiday

Three people died in a single traffic crash in St. Francois County on Christmas Eve, the only fatalities reported during the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Christmas holiday counting period.

That period lasted from 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2024.

According to MSHP, a 28-year-old woman from Valley Mines, Mo. lost her life when her vehicle veered off Route OO near Route F and struck a tree. Two male passengers, ages four and six, also died from their injuries.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Francois County Coroner. The 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead at Parkland Health Center in Farmington while the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Authorities confirmed that all occupants were properly restrained by seat belts or safety devices.

There were no traffic fatalities on Christmas day.

During the 78-hour Christmas counting period in 2023, a total of 1,034 traffic crashes were reported statewide, resulting in three fatalities and 346 injuries. MSHP troopers investigated 124 crashes during that period, which accounted for two of the fatalities and 71 injuries. Additionally, troopers arrested 81 individuals for driving while impaired (DWI) during the same period.

According to preliminary statistics, in 2024, troopers investigated a total of 65 crashes statewide, resulting in 38 injuries and the three fatalities. In addition, 17 individuals were arrested for DWI over the holiday period.

The MSHP also confirmed there were no boating crashes, drownings, or fatalities during this year’s Christmas holiday.

